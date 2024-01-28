18 more children succumb to pneumonia in Punjab

LAHORE: Pneumonia claimed 18 more lives of children during the past 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported quoting the health department.

According to the Punjab Health Department, a total of 870 new pneumonia cases have been reported across the province in the last 24 hours, with Lahore confirming pneumonia in 177 new patients.

Over the current month, Punjab has reported over 250 pneumonia-related deaths, with Lahore alone recording 50 fatalities.

Health experts attribute the rapid increase in cases and deaths in Punjab to the environmental pollution caused by smog during the winter season.

“Smog, prevalent during the winter months, contributes significantly to the rise in pneumonia cases,” the health department officials.

Pneumonia is an infection in the lungs, often caused by viruses. It can manifest after symptoms of a cold or flu and can range from mild to severe. Typically, pneumonia is more common in children aged five or younger.

The health authorities in Punjab are working to address the surge in pneumonia cases, emphasizing the need for public awareness and preventive measures to curb the spread of the infection.

Signs and symptoms of pneumonia may include: