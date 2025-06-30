18 persons die, 57 injured in Punjab rain-related incidents: PDMA

LAHORE: Monsoon rains in Punjab claimed 18 lives including 11 children, while 57 persons were injured in rain-related incidents in 24 hours, PDMA Punjab said in a report on Monday.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in a factsheet released today, said that most of deaths resulted owing to collapse of dilapidated buildings and rooftops.

The rainfall damaged 27 houses, PDMA said. “In the incidents of lightning strike in Khanewal and Okara two persons were killed, while two children electrocuted to death in Mandi Bahauddin,” according to the report.

The first spell of monsoon is expected to persist in the province until July 1.

The weather reports apprehended urban flooding Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Gujranwala cities of Punjab.

A contingency alert has been issued for the big cities of the province, while the authorities have imposed ban on bathing and swimming in rivers, canals and rain drains, Director General PDMA Punjab said.

PDMA Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday said that 20 people were killed and several injured in flooding and rain related incidents in the province.