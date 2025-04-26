188 Pakistanis arrive, 309 Indians go back home as tensions escalate

LAHORE: Pakistani and Indian citizens returning back to their countries after escalation of tensions between neighboring countries in the aftermath of Pahalgam killings in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan’s 188 citizens have returned home from India via the Wagah border crossing in Lahore. Meanwhile, 309 Indian nationals also repatriated to their country.

Moreover, 23 Indian nationals working as part of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 broadcast crew have been repatriated to India, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to police spokesperson, the group was escorted to the Wagah border crossing in Lahore and sent back to India, following directives from the Pakistani government.

The decision to expel the Indian crew comes in the wake of an attack in Pahalgam, Indian- Illegally Occupied Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists.

It is pertinent to mention here that India’s foreign ministry on Wednesday announced that the Attari and Wagah borders will be closed. Pakistani nationals will no longer be able to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme.

In a tit for tat move, Pakistan decided that it will close down the Wagah Border Post, with immediate effect. All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception. Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than 30 April 2025.

Pakistan suspends all visas under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect, with the exception of Sikh religious pilgrims. Indian nationals currently in Pakistan under SVES were instructed to exit within 48 hours, except Sikh pilgrims.