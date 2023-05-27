28.9 C
19 injured in Dera Ismail Khan blast

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: As many as 19 individuals got injured in a blast near Tank Road Chakan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, an blast was occurred near Tank Road Chakan in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, injuring 19 people.

The injured have been transported to the hospital and it has been reported that the explosive device was planted in a motorcycle.

The police have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation, as well as started an investigation into the incident.

