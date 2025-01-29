£190 million case: IHC raises objection on PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s pleas 

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday raised objection on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi pleas against £190 million case verdict, ARY News reported.
As per details, the registrar’s office has returned the pleas, citing objections. The office has directed the petitioners to address the concerns and resubmit the plea.
The objections include the absence of a certificate confirming that the case is not being heard in any other court. The registrar’s office has also pointed out that some pages of the appeals are unsigned.
PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi challenged the accountability court’s £190 million case verdict in the Islamabad High Court.
The petitioners sought the acquittal of Imran Khan who was handed a 14-year jail term and his wife Bushra Bibi who was jailed for seven years in the case.
In their petition, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi accused the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of misusing its powers to convict them in the £190 million case.
According to the PTI founder, the accountability court announced the verdict in a haste without a complete investigation into the case.
Imran Khan alleged that the NAB did not acquire the Al-Qadir Trust case deed and also did not include the UK’s NCA in the investigations.
It is to be noted here that the PTI founder and his wife were given jail sentences by Rawalpindi accountability court Judge Nasir Javed Rana in the case, known as Al-Qadir Trust case or £190 million case.
The court also imposed fines of Rs 1 million and Rs500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, respectively.
The accountability court also ordered to take Al-Qadir University into government custody.
Al-Qadir University case
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.
As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.
The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.