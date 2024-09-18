£190m case: IHC bars trial court from issuing final verdict 

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has barred the trial court from issuing final verdict on pleas seeking acquittal in the £190 million case involving PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported.

As per details, Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Gul Hasan Aurangzeb issued the orders on a petition filed by the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi, seeking to halt the trial.

The Islamabad High Court has also issued notices on the petition and adjourned the hearing until September 26.

Earlier, an Accountability Court rejected PTI founder Imran Khan’s plea seeking acquittal in a £190 million settlement reference.

READ: PTI founder’s acquittal plea rejected in £190 million reference

The accountability court’s judge, Nasir Javed Rana, heard the arguments in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail from both sides before dismissing the plea.

Imran Khan’s counsel argued that Al-Qadir University is a trust and that his client did not get any personal benefits from it and was not involved in the financial dealings of the university.

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.