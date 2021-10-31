193 dengue cases reported in KP in a day

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has continued to report a spike in dengue fever cases as 193 new cases of mosquito-borne fever cases were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a report issued by KP Directorate General Health Services, the death toll due to dengue fever in the province stands at eight.

The province has so far reported 6,803 dengue cases, whereas, the number of active cases stood at 1,462.

Earlier in the day, another patient of dengue hemorrhagic fever died in Islamabad during the previous 24 hours, taking this year’s tally to 13.

102 more people were diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease in the capital during this period.

Health officials said the tally of people succumbing to the viral disease in Islamabad this season has risen to 13 after one more patient died in the previous 24 hours.

Dengue fever cases are rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.