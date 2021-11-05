1st Rabi us Sani on Sunday, confirms ruet committee

KARACHI: The Ruet e Hilal Committee has on Friday confirmed it did not sight the crescent for the fourth Islamic calendar month Rabi us Sani and that its first will be on Nov 7 (Sunday), ARY News reported.

The committee met today for the moon sighting of the fourth month of the Hijri calender year 1443, and confirmed it did neither sight the moon, nor collect any testimonies from its zonal offices across the country despite the clear atmosphere.

The moon sighting committee chair Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad confirmed the event following the culmination of tonight’s session.

Punjab cabinet approves recommendations to lift ban on TLP

Separately today, the Punjab cabinet approved the summary to lift the ban on the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after the home department forwarded the recommendations.

The Punjab cabinet has approved the recommendations for lifting the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Moreover, a summary was sent to the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to request the federal interior ministry.

Following the CM’s permission, the home department will write a letter to the interior ministry for lifting the ban.

