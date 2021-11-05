Punjab cabinet approves recommendations to lift ban on TLP

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet has approved the summary to lift the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after the home department forwarded the recommendations, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Punjab cabinet has approved the recommendations for lifting the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Moreover, a summary was sent to the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to request the federal interior ministry.

Following the CM’s permission, the home department will write a letter to the interior ministry for lifting the ban.

Earlier on Thursday, while making progress on an agreement between the government committee and the banned outfit, the Punjab home department had recommended the chief minister to lift the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The Punjab home department commenced the process to lift ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), said sources, adding that the department forwarded a summary to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

In its summary, the provincial home department recommended the Punjab CM Usman Buzdar to lift the ban on TLP. Sources said that the sub-committee on law and order gave approval to the summary.

After approval of the summary from the Punjab CM and cabinet, the recommendation will be forwarded to the federal government.

On October 31, the religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman had announced that the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations.

Sources had said that the proscribed organisation agreed to call off its intended long march towards Islamabad, adding that it has also agreed that no legal action would be taken against TLP workers by the government.

According to the agreement, TLP would be allowed to take part in mainstream politics in future, while the government, on the other hand, agreed to release all arrested workers of the proscribed outfit.

