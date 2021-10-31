Details of govt-TLP agreement revealed

ISLAMABAD: The outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will call off its sit-in protest tonight, according to details that have emerged after an agreement finalised between the government and the banned outfit.

Sources told ARY News that the proscribed organisation has agreed to call off its intended long march towards Islamabad, adding that it has also agreed that no legal action would be taken against TLP workers by the government.

According to the agreement, TLP would be allowed to take part in mainstream politics in future, while the government, on the other hand, has agreed to release all arrested workers of the proscribed outfit, sources told ARY News.

Govt, TLP reach agreement

The government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations, religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced earlier in the day.

Addressing a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and TLP leaders, Mufti Muneeb said the details of the agreement would be revealed in the future.

He said a committee comprising of government and TLP representatives has been formed to oversee the implementation of the agreement. “The committee will be headed by Ali Mohammad Khan with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to be its member. Whereas, the TLP will be represented by Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Hafeezullah Alavi,” he disclosed.

“This is not the victory of any individual but it is the victory of Islam and the country,” Mufti Muneeb said, adding that the negotiations between the two sides were held in a serious, responsible and independent environment.

Read More: GOVT REACHES AGREEMENT WITH TLP, DETAILS TO BE REVEALED LATER

He said the positive outcome of the agreement would be visible in the days to come. “The two sides entered into the accord in the best interest of the country and its people and before any untoward incident,” he said, urging the media to portray the development in a positive manner.

Thanking all the religious scholars who took part in the negotiations for “saving the country from descending into a crisis”, FM Qureshi said the National Security Committee (NSC) decided to prefer talks and resolve the matter with sensibility.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!