Agreement with proscribed TLP: Senate calls for making terms public

ISLAMABAD: Following the federal government agreement accorded with proscribed religious hardliners protesting across Punjab until recently, the opposition lawmakers in the upper house of the parliament have on Tuesday moved a resolution to make the secret terms of the negotiations public, ARY News reported.

What are the terms that have been negotiated and agreed upon by the parties? Asked the resolutions forwarded by Senator Kamran Murtaza of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUIP).

There should be a debate in the parliament on this agreement, such that get accorded but implementation on whom is quite rare, read the content of the resolution.

Kamran Murtaza said in the resolution that the parliament has to be kept in confidence for whatever agreement has been reached with a proscribed outfit.

PM Imran Khan stops ministers from commenting on TLP issue: sources

On the other hand earlier today, as reported citing insiders, Prime Minister Imran Khan has stopped ministers from commenting on the issues related to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to the inside story of the federal cabinet meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan, here today in Islamabad, the ministers were asked to avoid giving ‘unnecessary statements on the ‘sensitive’ issue.

Controversies should be avoided while commenting on the issues related to the banned TLP, if necessary, the premier advised his cabinet members, well-informed sources said.