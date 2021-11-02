PM Imran Khan stops ministers from commenting on TLP issue: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has stopped ministers from commenting on the issues related to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to the inside story of the federal cabinet meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan, here today in Islamabad, the ministers were asked to avoid giving ‘unnecessary statements on the ‘sensitive’ issue.

Controversies should be avoided while commenting on the issues related to the banned TLP, if necessary, the premier advised his cabinet members, well-informed sources said.

Issue related to the issuance of the notices to federal ministers Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry by the Election Commission of Pakistan also came under discussion and the premier asked the ministers to accompany them [Fawad, Swati] on the next appearance before the ECP.

PM Khan said to the ministers to show unity as strength lies in unity.

The election commission had previously served notices on Federal Ministers Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry over their scathing remarks against the election body for its objection to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next general elections.

The ECP had also sought evidence from Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry after they levelled allegations against the election body in a press conference.

