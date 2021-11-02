TLP agreement: NA session likely to be summoned on November 5

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) is likely to be summoned on November 5 for important legislation, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting sources.

Apart from important legislation, the house will be taken into confidence on the recent agreement signed with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), said sources.

The session of the NA will be chaired by Speaker Asad Qaiser to discuss the country’s overall law and order situation. Following the NA session, a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security is also scheduled to take place.

Earlier, in the day, as many as 860 workers of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were set free on Tuesday, the Punjab Home Department said.

Read more: GOVT SETS FREE 860 WORKERS OF BANNED TLP

On Sunday, the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations. Addressing a press conference, religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said a committee comprising of government and TLP representatives has been formed to oversee the implementation of the agreement.

“The committee will be headed by Ali Mohammad Khan with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to be its member. Whereas, the TLP will be represented by Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Hafeezullah Alavi,” he disclosed.

