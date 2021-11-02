Govt sets free 860 workers of banned TLP

LAHORE: As many as 860 workers of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were set free on Tuesday, the Punjab Home Department said.

It said the workers who were not named in any case were allowed to walk free, clarifying that those facing cases are not being released.

Sources said that the decision to release the workers was taken after the second meeting of the steering committee that was set up in line with the agreement reached between the government and the banned outfit.

In the first phase, the workers who were not directly involved in violence would be set free, the sources said, adding that they were taken into custody to avoid any law and order situation.

On Sunday, the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations. Addressing a press conference, religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman said a committee comprising of government and TLP representatives has been formed to oversee the implementation of the agreement.

“The committee will be headed by Ali Mohammad Khan with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to be its member. Whereas, the TLP will be represented by Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Hafeezullah Alavi,” he disclosed.

