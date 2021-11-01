PPP demands govt to public agreement with banned TLP

ISLAMABAD: Vice President Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman on Monday demanded the federal government to disclose details of the agreement signed with banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), ARY News reported.

In a statement, the PPP senator said that government should inform the public about the agreement with the banned outfit as people of Pakistan have a right to know that what was discussed with a banned group.

“Why govt is not making an agreement with TLP public”? she questioned, adding that several questions had been raised over govt’s step for not making an agreement with the banned TLP public.

The government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) had reached an agreement on Sunday after lengthy negotiations, religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced.

Addressing a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and TLP leaders, Mufti Muneeb said the details of the agreement would be revealed in the future.

He said a committee comprising of government and TLP representatives has been formed to oversee the implementation of the agreement. “The committee will be headed by Ali Mohammad Khan with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to be its member. Whereas, the TLP will be represented by Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Hafeezullah Alavi,” he disclosed.

It was learnt yesterday that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will call off its sit-in protest tonight, according to details that have emerged after an agreement finalised between the government and the banned outfit.

Sources told ARY News that the proscribed organisation has agreed to call off its intended long march towards Islamabad, adding that it has also agreed that no legal action would be taken against TLP workers by the government.

