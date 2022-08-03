2 cops die as hand grenade goes off at Karachi police headquarters

KARACHI: Two policemen died and two others sustained injuries after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in Garden area, ARY NEWS reported.

According to hospital sources, one of the policemen succumbed to his injuries at the spot while one other died while being treated at the hospital. “Two cops are being treated for serious wounds,” they said.

“The incident occurred at Garden police headquarters,” the police said and identified the deceased cops as Shahzad and Sabir. The injured have been identified as sub-inspector Saeed, and Gohar.

The police said that they have cordoned off the incident site and a bomb disposal squad has been summoned to ascertain how the grenade went off at the arms depot in the police headquarters.

In a somewhat similar incident in 2016, a hand grenade which was presented by the police in the court as case property in an explosives case went off inside the courtroom.

It all happened when, during a hearing, the judge asked, “How does a hand grenade explode?”

A police officer, who was representing his department, pull the pin on a grenade thinking it won’t work. The judge immediately interrupted asking if it could be exploded.

The cop replied, ” No it won’t. And in the meanwhile, the grenade went off, sending the entire courtroom into panic and shock.

The grenade, which was recovered from a terrorist, had not been defused before bringing to court.

Comments