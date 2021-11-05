2 dengue patients die, 52 more cases surface in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two more patients of dengue hemorrhagic fever died in Islamabad during the previous 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia, as many as 52 new patients of the mosquito-borne disease surfaced during this period.

The death toll from the dengue fever climbed to 17 after two more people died from the viral disease.

Of the new cases, 27 were reported from rural areas while 25 from urban areas, the DHO said, adding a total of 3,985 cases have been reported in the capital in the current season.

Dengue fever cases are rising in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Islamabad at an alarming rate.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.

