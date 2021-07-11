20 cases of coronavirus delta variant detected in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: As many as 20 people were diagnosed with the delta variant of Covid-19 in the Rawalpindi district, said the public relations department of Punjab in a statement on Sunday.

No losses of life reported by this virus variant in last 24 hours, according to the statement.

The World Health Organization has already categorized delta as a variant of concern after observing its rapid transmissibility and a growing number of countries reporting outbreaks associated with this variant.

The citizens have been advised to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible to avoid further spread of the virus.

“All government employees should submit their vaccination certificate by July 12 otherwise their salaries will be stopped,” the PR department stated.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) today issued directives for SOPs implementation in high-risk sectors in wake of COVID variants being reported ahead of Eid ul Adha.

According to the NCOC, they have launched special measures to implement COVID SOPs in high-risk sectors.