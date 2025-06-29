20 die in flooding, rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a report said that 20 people were killed and 10 injured in rain-related incidents in the province.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued its preliminary report on losses of life and property in the ongoing spell of monsoon rains and flooding.

The rainfall damaged 57 houses in KP, 51 of them were partially damaged while six houses completely destroyed in weather related incidents.

“Two other buildings were also damaged,” the authority shared. PDMA provided compensation to rain-affected families, authority added.

According to earlier report, 19 people were killed while six were injured. The deceased included eight children, five women, and six men.

In Swat, the worst-affected area, 13 people lost their lives, and 6 were injured. Additionally, 50 houses sustained partial damage, while 6 were completely destroyed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government announced Rs1 million compensation for the families of the deceased of Swat River flash floods tragedy.

The spokesperson of KP CM announced that the families of the deceased will receive financial compensation of Rs1 million each after 17 people were swept away by the flash flood in River Swat on Friday morning.

Several government officials have been suspended over negligence.

According to the spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an inquiry committee has been formed at the CM’s orders to investigate the incident. The head of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team will lead the inquiry.