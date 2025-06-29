web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 29, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

20 die in flooding, rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a report said that 20 people were killed and 10 injured in rain-related incidents in the province.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued its preliminary report on losses of life and property in the ongoing spell of monsoon rains and flooding.

The rainfall damaged 57 houses in KP, 51 of them were partially damaged while six houses completely destroyed in weather related incidents.

“Two other buildings were also damaged,” the authority shared. PDMA provided compensation to rain-affected families, authority added.

According to earlier report, 19 people were killed while six were injured. The deceased included eight children, five women, and six men.

In Swat, the worst-affected area, 13 people lost their lives, and 6 were injured. Additionally, 50 houses sustained partial damage, while 6 were completely destroyed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government announced Rs1 million compensation for the families of the deceased of Swat River flash floods tragedy.

The spokesperson of KP CM announced that the families of the deceased will receive financial compensation of Rs1 million each after 17 people were swept away by the flash flood in River Swat on Friday morning.

Several government officials have been suspended over negligence.

According to the spokesperson for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an inquiry committee has been formed at the CM’s orders to investigate the incident. The head of the Chief Minister’s Inspection Team will lead the inquiry.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.