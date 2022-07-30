20 killed in rain-related incidents across KP

PESHAWAR: At least 20 people, including 12 children, were killed and 35 injured in torrential rains and rain-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the last 10 days, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a report issued by the Provincial Management Disaster Authority (PDMA), at least 20 people, including 12 children and two women, lost their lives in torrential rains during the last 10 days.

Meanwhile, almost 35 people, including 12 children, were injured in the rain-related incidents. The data, issued by PDMA, stated that Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Shangla, Khyber, Dera Ismail Khan, and Bajaur have been the most affected areas.

گزشتہ 24 گھنٹوں کے دوران بارشوں اورسیلاب کے نتجے میں 10 افرادجاں بحق جبکہ 13 افرادذخمی ہوئے، خیبر، مانسہرہ ،دیرلوئراور بونیر کے متاثرین میں امدادی سامان تقسیم وزیر اعلی خیبر پختونخوا کی ہدایات پر ریسکیو1122 کی شبقدر کے مختلف متاثرہ مقامات پر امدادی کاروائیاں جاری۔ pic.twitter.com/dfmKqyYMvx — PDMAKP OFFICIAL (@pdmakpk) July 30, 2022

The report further said that 312 houses were completed destroyed while 818 houses were partially collapsed during the torrential rains. The PDMA also said that 17 school buildings and 53 other buildings have also been damaged.

Rescue 1122 and PDMA are on high alert for relief activities on the direction of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, the report added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has announced relief package for the flood affectees of Balochistan and directed the relevant authorities to ensure provision of announced package to flood hit people within the next 24 hours.

As per special directives of the chief minister, 32 trucks of relief package from the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be dispatched to flood hit people of Balochistan.

