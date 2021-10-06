20 more succumb to Covid-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: Coronavirus claimed 20 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 7,471, ARY News reported quoting Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement said that 606 new cases emerged in the province when 14,128 tests were conducted.

He added that 14,128 samples were tested which detected 606 cases that constituted 4.3 percent current detection rate.

So far 6,111,720 tests have been conducted against which 461,007 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 431,568 patients have recovered, including 478 overnight, CM added.

The CM said that currently, 21,968 patients were under treatment, of them 21,636 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centers and 312 at different hospitals, adding that the condition of 303 patients was stated to be critical, including 24 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 606 new cases, 150 have been detected from Karachi, including 41 from East, Cenral 39, South 36, Korangi 19, West 12 and 2 Malir.

Hyderabad reported 153 cases, Thatta 50, Jamshoro 34, Shaheed Benazirabad 30, Sanghar 27, Badin 17, Sukkur 16, Jacobabad, Matiri, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 14 each, Tharparkar and Shikarpur 12 each, NausheroFeroze 11, Tando Muhammad Khan nine, Umerkot and Ghotki eight each, Khairpur one.

The chief minister urged the people of the province to follow SOPs.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!