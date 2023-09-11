20 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia land at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Over 20 Pakistani nationals landed at Karachi Airport on Monday after being deported by Saudi Arabia for multiple reasons, ARY NEWS reported.

Immigration of the deportees has not been cleared and the FIA has initiated formal proceedings against deported passengers, who arrived in a flihgt of the Saudi Airlines.

“The passengers have not been allowed to return homes,” FIA sources said. “These passengers have been deported from Saudi Arabia under various charges,” sources added.

Most of the passengers usually being deported for violating visa and iqama laws.

The airport officials after determining the nature of their deportation and other scrutiny procedures used to allow the passengers to go to their homes.