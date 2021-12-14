20-year-old girl stabbed to death in Karachi

KARACHI: A 20-year-old girl, Saba, was stabbed to death by an unidentified man in New Karachi, sector 5J neighborhood of Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the deceased, who was an LLB student, was attacked with a knife while she was going to her office from home.

The girl had suffered life-threatening stabbing wounds and was immediately shifted to hospital but succumbed to her injuries while on the way to the hospital.

According to the police, the deceased was a lawyer and was attacked with a knife on a street next to her neighborhood.

The SSP Central said that the deceased’s neighbour, Ghazanfar, was apparently involved in the murder, adding that the accused had managed to escape.

Moreover, the police have arrested three brothers and launched an investigation.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!