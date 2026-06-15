200 Prize Bond Results June 2026 announced

KARACHI: The winners of the Rs200 prize bond’s draw No. 106 were announced on Monday.

The National Savings Centre Karachi has announced the result.

Prize Bond Draw June 2026 Winners

Fortunate Number to Get First Prize

The first prize of Rs750,000 was awarded to bond number 581381, making it the top winner of the draw.

Lucky Numbers to Receive Second Sex Prizes

For the second prize, six winning bonds each received Rs250,000.

The winning numbers are 070148, 194865, 222052, 412303, and 710633.

The draw attracted interest from bondholders across the country, as participants awaited results for a chance to secure significant cash rewards.

Tax on Winning the prizes

Under Federal Board of Revenue regulations, a withholding tax applies to prize winnings, with filers subject to a 15% deduction and non-filers to a 30% deduction.

Prize Bonds

Prize bonds in Pakistan are government-backed savings instruments that offer citizens a chance to win cash prizes through periodic draws.

They are considered a safe investment option as they carry no risk of loss. Many people purchase them hoping for rewards while keeping their savings secure and easily redeemable anytime.