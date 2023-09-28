Afghan govt arrested 200 TTP militants involved in attacks against Pakistan: report

Afghanistan’s Taliban says it has arrested 200 suspected militants for staging deadly cross-border attacks against Pakistan.

According to the report, the Afghan rulers have also implemented other “concrete steps” to “neutralise” the terrorist activity.

The de facto Afghan rulers shared the details about the crackdown on the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, in bilateral talks they hosted last week in Kabul with a high-level delegation from Islamabad.

The talks took place after four soldiers embraced martyrdom while repulsing terrorist attacks on two Pakistan Army check posts in the general area Kalash, District Chitral, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on September 6.

The Afghan Taliban “arrested 200 TTP cadres returning from the Chitral attack. They are now behind bars,” VOA quoted an official as saying on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to publicly interact with the media.

“But we have to wait and see the outcome of these steps before drawing any conclusions. So, you have to give them some time to consolidate these measures,” the official remarked.

Pakistan’s special representative on Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, led the delegation to Kabul, with senior military officials also accompanying him. Officials in Islamabad at the time described as “promising” their “extensive” discussions with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and his team.