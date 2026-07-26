ISLAMABAD: Millions of protected electricity consumers using up to 200 units of electricity per month have yet to complete mandatory QR code verification, prompting power distribution companies to warn that failure to register could lead to the suspension of government electricity subsidies.

K-Electric (KE) has issued the warning through a message printed on customers’ monthly electricity bills, urging eligible consumers to complete the verification process.

The message states:

“The Government of Pakistan provides subsidies on electricity bills. To verify your eligibility for this subsidy, scan the QR code and complete your registration. Otherwise, your subsidy may be suspended.”

Similarly, the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has asked all eligible consumers to scan the QR code printed on their electricity bills and verify their details as soon as possible, warning that delays could affect future subsidy payments.

According to FESCO, the verification campaign is designed to ensure that government subsidies reach only genuine beneficiaries while preventing fraudulent claims and misuse of subsidised electricity tariffs.

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The utility said nearly 3.95 million consumers qualify as protected users under the subsidy programme. So far, around 2.31 million have completed the registration process, while approximately 1.84 million households remain unverified despite repeated reminders.

Officials warned that consumers who fail to complete the mandatory registration may face difficulties in receiving future subsidy benefits and urged them to verify their details without delay.

The QR code-based verification system has been introduced to improve transparency, eliminate fraudulent claims and ensure that public funds are directed only to eligible consumers.

FESCO also cautioned consumers against cyber fraud, advising them not to share personal information or electricity account details through unofficial websites, suspicious links or unverified online platforms claiming to offer QR registration services.

Officials reiterated that consumers should complete the verification process only by scanning the QR code printed on their official electricity bills and avoid using third-party platforms to protect themselves from scams.