20,000 Pakistanis imprisoned in foreign jails, NA told

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has been informed that over 20,000 Pakistanis are currently imprisoned in 88 countries worldwide, ARY News reported.

As per details, it was revealed during the National Assembly session that 68 out of the 20,000 are facing death penalty.

The reasons for their imprisonment vary, ranging from terrorism to murder and drug smuggling offenses. The majority of these prisoners are held in the UAE (5,292), Saudi Arabia (10,432), and Malaysia (463),

Whereas, others are detained in the UK, Oman, Turkey, Bahrain, Greece, China, Germany, Iraq, the USA, Sri Lanka, Spain, Afghanistan, South Africa, and France.

The country-wise list of Pakistani nationals who are imprisoned in foreign jails are,

UAE: 5,292

Saudi Arabia: 10,432

Malaysia: 463

UK: 321

Oman: 578

Turkey: 387

Bahrain: 371

Greece: 598

China: 406

Germany: 90

Iraq: 40

USA: 114

Sri Lanka: 89

Spain: 92

Afghanistan: 85

South Africa: 48

France: 186

Earlier today, Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis Ehsan Ul Haq Bajwa informed the National Assembly that the government sent 860,000 Pakistanis abroad in 2023 for employment.

The selection process adheres to strict criteria, ensuring that only qualified candidates are chosen and minimizing the possibility of their involvement in begging, he added.

If any Pakistani, he said, is found engaging in begging abroad, strict action will be taken under the 1979 Ordinance, with cases referred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation and legal proceedings.