2024 Comparison: Who perform better Virat Kohli or Babar Azam?

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are the biggest stars of cricket but both of them failed to show any memorable performance in 2024.

The previous year was a mixed show for India’s Kohli and Pakistan’s Babar.

Although both players struggled with their performance, statistics say Babar performed better than Kohli.

Runs in 2024

Virat Kohli had a modest 2024 as he scored 655 runs in 32 innings. On the other hand, Babar Azam scored 1168 runs in 39 innings, showing better consistency than Kohli.

Average

Kohli managed only two half-centuries and one century and was dismissed for a duck four times. His average was recorded at 21.83, which is significantly lower than his standard.

In contrast, Babar Azam scored an Impressive 1168 runs with an average of 32.44, higher than Kohli’s. His strike rate of 91.75 also showcased his aggressive approach to batting.

Babar’s consistency was the best part for him, as he outshined Kohli in terms of runs and average but now fans are desperately waiting to see both the cricket’s stars face to face in the Champions Trophy and who will dominate in 2025.

It will be interesting to see if Kohli can bounce back and reclaim his spot as one of the top batsmen in the world or Babar Azam will continue to outshine Kohli in 2025 as well.

Read More: Year Ender 2024: A glance at Pakistan cricket team’s rollercoaster ride

Meanwhile, ARY Digital made a Year Ender of 2024, taking a glance at Pakistan cricket.

The report said that the Pakistan cricket team continued its long-standing tradition of being the mercurial side throughout 2024.

The Greenshirts faced heavy defeats in bilateral series and ICC tournaments, however, they also showed shades of brilliance with their remarkable comebacks in 2024.

The outgoing year also marked star batter Babar Azam’s resignation from captaincy of all formats, a change in the PCB management and the sudden departure of foreign coaches.