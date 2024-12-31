Year Ender 2024: A glance at Pakistan cricket team’s rollercoaster ride

The Pakistan cricket team continued its long-standing tradition of being the mercurial side throughout 2024.

The Greenshirts faced heavy defeats in bilateral series and ICC tournaments, however, they also showed shades of brilliance with their remarkable comebacks in 2024.

The outgoing year also marked star batter Babar Azam’s resignation from captaincy of all formats, a change in the PCB management and the sudden departure of foreign coaches.

Starting 2024 with a whitewash

Pakistan kicked off 2024 with a disastrous start as Shan Masood’s first assignment as Test captain culminated in a whitewash defeat 3-0 on Australian soil.

The humiliating defeat was followed by a 4-1 loss in the T20I away series against New Zealand in January.

Pakistan cricket team then played the Blackcaps in a home series, only managing a series draw.

Shadab Khan guides United to PSL 2024 title

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan was brilliant throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 to help his team lift the trophy for the third time.

Islamabad United defeated defending champions Multan Sultans in a thriller to win the final of the showpiece tournament.

A bumpy ride ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan cricket team’s road to T20I World Cup 2024 had them on a rollercoaster ride as they secured a 2-1 series victory against Ireland.

Read more: Shaheen Afridi becomes No.1 ODI bowler

However, the following T20I series against England left them concerned about their preparations as they lost the series 0-2 to England, a major blow to their confidence going into the tournament.

The historic exit from T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan cricket team began their campaign with a disastrous start after they lost to the tournament’s co-hosts USA in a Super Over.

Shattered by the heartbreaking loss to the USA, the Greenshirts were defeated by arch-rivals India by six runs while chasing a modest target of 120 runs.

While the 2009 T20 World Cup champions won their remaining two games against Canada and Ireland, the match between the USA and Ireland was washed out, confirming the Pakistan cricket team’s historical exit from the competition.

Bangladesh white-wash Pakistan

Pakistan cricket sank to new lows when they suffered their first-ever defeat to Bangladesh, their first home loss to the visitors in the longest format since 2001.

Bangladesh outclassed the hosts in all departments and won the series 2-0.

A comeback for the ages

After facing a defeat in the first Test against England at Multan, Aqib Javed arrived at the scene and the famous industrial fans emerged in the ground ahead of the second Test.

The PCB also rested senior players including Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi, while introducing spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan.

The measure proved a masterstroke as Noman and Sajid dismantled England’s batting lineup in the two games, taking 39 out of 40 wickets as Pakistan won the remaining two Tests, securing the series 2-1.

Mohammad Rizwan scrips history as white-ball captain

Mohammad Rizwan left fans stunned after winning the three-match ODI away series 2-1 on Australian turf.

The series win was the first on Australian soil since 2002.

Mohammad Rizwan, however, could not provide the same result in the T20I series, as the Pakistan cricket team were swept aside 3-0.

Greenshirts thrash Zimbabwe in white-ball series

Mohammad Rizwan’s next assignment was the three-match ODI away series against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan won the series 2-1, while Agha Salman led the national team in the T20I series, guiding the side to a 2-1 victory.

First to whitewash South Africa on home turf

After facing a 2-0 defeat in the T20I series, the Pakistan cricket team made a remarkable recovery in the ODI series and whitewashed the hosts 3-0, becoming the first team to ever achieve the milestone.