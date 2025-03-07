New Zealand ‘won’t choke’ in Champions Trophy 2025 final against India: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has backed New Zealand to put up a strong fight against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

Despite India being the only unbeaten side in the tournament and favorites to win, Hussain believes New Zealand has the ability to perform under pressure and won’t “choke” on the big occasion.

Hussain cited New Zealand’s consistent performance in ICC events over the past decade, saying they have a history of stepping up in crucial times. He recalled a conversation with former Australia batter Aaron Finch, who praised New Zealand’s ability to put in a performance and give it their all.

“They will not bottle it, they won’t choke. We were having dinner with [former Australia batter] Aaron Finch and he summed it up pretty well in saying New Zealand are never a side that beat themselves. And by that, he means that they will rock up, and they will put in a performance. All the way through the New Zealand lineup they have some very, very tough cricketers who turn up to every single game and give it their absolute best – that’s why they will always be there around semi-finals and finals,” he told Sky Sports.

Earlier reported revealed that New Zealand pacer Matt Henry could miss the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final due to a shoulder injury sustained during the semi-final against South Africa in Lahore.

Henry, currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, injured his shoulder while taking the catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen. Though he later returned to bowl two overs and was seen diving in the field, concerns remain over his fitness.

If Henry is unavailable, Jacob Duffy, the right-arm seamer, is the likely replacement. Duffy has not played in the tournament so far but featured in a pre-tournament match against Pakistan, where he took 1 for 48 in seven overs.

India and New Zealand will face off for the coveted trophy on Sunday, March 9 in the ultimate game of the eight-team tournament.

India qualified for the Champions Trophy 2025 final after beating Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final to book their spot, while New Zealand defeated South Africa in the second semi-final.

The final between India and New Zealand will begin 1:00 PM (GST) at the Dubai International Stadium.