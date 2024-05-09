web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 29, 2024

PKR to USD, AED, SAR – Currency rates in Pakistan Today

The value of the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is determined by the State Bank of Pakistan, which allows its value to fluctuate based on supply and demand in the foreign exchange market. This means that the rupee’s exchange rate is influenced by a variety of factors, including economic indicators such as inflation, interest rates, and trade balances, political stability and exchange rates with other countries

Pakistanis also search for the United States dollar (USD), United Arab Emirates dirham (AED), and Saudi Arabian riyal (SAR) rates for a variety of reasons, including:

Currency Symbol Buying
US Dollar USD 278.14
Autralian Dollar AUD 182.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.22
Japanese Yen YEN 1.75
UAE Dirham AED 75.74
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.17
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.26
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.73
China Yuan CNY 38.36
Indian Rupee INR 3.32
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.40
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41

Note: The currency rates displayed here are indicative only and are subject to change

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.