PKR to USD, AED, SAR – Currency rates in Pakistan Today

The value of the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is determined by the State Bank of Pakistan, which allows its value to fluctuate based on supply and demand in the foreign exchange market. This means that the rupee’s exchange rate is influenced by a variety of factors, including economic indicators such as inflation, interest rates, and trade balances, political stability and exchange rates with other countries

Pakistanis also search for the United States dollar (USD), United Arab Emirates dirham (AED), and Saudi Arabian riyal (SAR) rates for a variety of reasons, including:

To compare exchange rates for international money transfers

To stay up to date with the latest exchange rates

To convert currencies for international travel

To track exchange rate fluctuations over time

To compare exchange rates for different currencies

Currency Symbol Buying US Dollar US Dollar USD 278.14 Autralian Dollar Autralian Dollar AUD 182.55 Canadian Dollar Canadian Dollar CAD 201.22 Japanese Yen Japanese Yen YEN 1.75 UAE Dirham UAE Dirham AED 75.74 Saudi Riyal Saudi Riyal SAR 74.17 UK Pound Sterling UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.26 Bahrain Dinar Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.73 China Yuan China Yuan CNY 38.36 Indian Rupee Indian Rupee INR 3.32 Kuwaiti Dinar Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.40 Qatari Riyal Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41

Note: The currency rates displayed here are indicative only and are subject to change