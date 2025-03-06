Hafeez questions Pakistan’s 90s cricket stars’ legacy

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has questioned the legacy of the country’s 1990s cricket stars over their failure to win major ICC tournaments.

Speaking with a private TV channel, the former allrounder said that Pakistan cricket stars could not inspire the upcoming generation as they could not win a single ICC tournament.

“I am a big admirer of the cricketers from the 1990s, but when we talk about their legacy, it’s clear they didn’t bring home an ICC trophy. They were part of the World Cups in 1996, 1999, and 2003, and despite our strong performances, we lost each time. In fact, we only made it to the 1999 final, and that loss was quite heavy,” Hafeez said.

Hafeez said that Pakistan won their first ICC tournament under the captaincy of former captain Younis in 2009.

“In 2009, under Younis Khan’s leadership, we finally secured a title, providing inspiration for the next generation,” he added.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s triumph in the Champions Trophy 2017, Hafeez said that victory inspired a new generation of cricketers in the country.

“Then came the 2017 Champions Trophy victory, which became a huge source of motivation. Today, people idolise Babar Azam, and while he may not have played a significant role in that tournament, his presence there made an impact,” he added.

The former Pakistan captain reiterated his view that ‘90s cricket stars, despite their immense talent, could not win a single ICC event.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan won their first ICC trophy in 2009, 17 years after the side lifted the ODI World Cup Trophy in 1992.