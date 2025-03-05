Pakistan players slip in latest rankings after Champions Trophy debacle

Following a poor show at Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistani players slipped in the latest ODI rankings, ARY News reported quoting ICC

Top-order batter Fakhar Zaman made his ODI comeback during the tri-series but only featured in one Champions Trophy game—against New Zealand in Karachi.

He suffered an injury during the match against New Zealand and was subsequently ruled out of the eight-team tournament. His underwhelming performances have cost him, as he falls from 17th to 19th in the rankings with 621 points.

ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan also saw a dip, sliding one spot to 21st with 616 points, following a string of setbacks in the format.

Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq managed to hold onto his 32nd position, but an injured Saim Ayub dropped two places to 37th with 572 points.

Babar Azam remains in second place with 770 points, and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha sits at 46th, and beyond these, no other Pakistan batter finds a place in the top 100.

India’s Shubman Gill continues to reign as the No.1 ranked ODI batter, while Virat Kohli moved up to fourth after his match-winning performance against Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi managed to retain his ninth spot in the ICC ODI bowling rankings despite his below-par performance during the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, Haris Rauf’s struggles see him drop two places to 24th with 553 points, while Naseem Shah falls one place to 43rd.

On the other hand, New Zealand’s Matt Henry has climbed to third place in the bowling rankings with 649 points, trailing Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana (first) and South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj (second).

Meanwhile, Indian seamer Mohammed Shami’s strong Champions Trophy performances pushed him up three spots to 11th with 609 points.

South Africa’s Marco Jansen made a big jump of nine places to 18th, while England’s Jofra Archer surged 13 spots to break into the top 20, now sharing the 19th position.