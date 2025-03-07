‘Don’t know how many tests you’ve played’: Basit Ali responds to Babar Azam’s father

Former cricketer Basit Ali has hit back at Babar Azam’s father, saying that he doesn’t know how many Test matches Babar’s father has played.

Babar was dropped from Pakistan’s T20I squad for the New Zealand series following the national side’s disappointing Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

The star batter has been facing growing scrutiny over what many called his failure to step up for the national side in the ICC tournaments.

Amid the backlash, the former Pakistan captain’s father Azam Siddique came out in support of his son as he cautioned former cricketer from unnecessary criticism.

In an Instagram post, Azam expressed his faith in Babar Azam’s ability to stage a comeback.

“The boss is always right. Despite being part of the ICC’s T20 Team of the Year, he was dropped. It’s fine; he will perform in the National T20 and PSL. Insha Allah, he will make a comeback,” he wrote.

The former Pakistan captain’s father also urged former cricketers to be mindful of their words.

“They are very big former players, but they should choose their words wisely. If someone responds, they may not tolerate it. You are the past, and that door will never open,” he wrote.

Speaking on ARY’s program Har Lamha, Basit Ali said that it’s good that Babar’s father is his coach, but he should focus on correcting his son’s technique.

The former Test batsman also brought up the issue of Osama Mir’s exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad, saying that Babar, as captain, had not included Osama in the team. Basit Ali pointed out that Osama had performed well in the PSL and his family must have been disappointed by his exclusion.

Basit Ali emphasized that all players should be treated equally and every player’s family prays for their success.

Kamran Akmal had also advised Babar to improve his modern-day cricket skills and dropping him from the team should not be criticized by his family members on social media.