Babar Azam – Once a favourite, not anymore for Sonya Hussyn

A-list film and TV actor Sonya Hussyn shared that she used to be a big fan of the Pakistan cricket team’s former skipper and star batter, Babar Azam, but not anymore.

Appearing on ARY News cricket special transmission ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, with host Waseem Badami, actor Sonya Hussyn spoke about the recent performance of the Green Shirts in Champions Trophy 2025 and revealed who is her favourite player in the Pakistan cricket team.

“Babar [Azam] bhai was my favourite till now but not anymore,” Hussyn said, speaking about her favourite cricketer. “There is this new player now whom I like but I can’t recall his name.”

However, the ‘Tich Button’ star revealed that former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has always been her favourite.

“I have always liked Shoaib Akhtar a lot. He has that aura of a star, even now, that he stands out among all other players,” she said about Rawalpindi Express. “He is a legendary cricketer, while as a host, he is critically right.”

Despite the criticism of PCT’s poor performance in the Champions Trophy, Hussyn maintained that the national team is a ‘good host’ of the tournament.

