Pakistan amends Civil Servants Promotion Rules 1973

TOP NEWS

The Pakistan government has amended the Civil Servants Promotion Rules, 1973 following the Prime Minister’s directives, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved amendments to Civil Servants Promotion Rules 1973, with the Establishment Division issuing a new Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO).

As per the revised rules, an officer’s case for promotion to Grade 22 will only be considered twice. If promotion is not granted in both instances, the officer will not be reconsidered, effectively retiring in their current grade.

A notification regarding these amendments has been published in the Gazette of Pakistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif urged the civil servants to serve the country and nation with their utmost capacities and expressed the hope that they were capable of steering the country out of the current crises.

According to details, the prime minister made these remarks while addressing the passing out ceremony of probationary officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS).

PM Shehbaz Sharif reminded probationary officers that after assuming their basic responsibilities in the practical life, they would be confronted with issues like unemployment, poverty, disease, lack of education and delayed response to public problems.

Appreciating the civil bureaucracy, the prime minister said that he personally knew a number of good officers who had strived to serve the country by shedding their sweat and blood.

