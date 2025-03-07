US, Pakistan have common interest in fighting terrorism: State Department

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for arresting and extraditing a terrorist responsible for killing 13 American soldiers in Afghanistan.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, in her maiden press conference, noted that the US and Pakistan share common interests in fighting terrorism.

President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government for its assistance in capturing a key terrorist linked to the 2021 Kabul airport bombing.

“Three and a half years ago, a [Daesh] terrorist killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate bombing,” Trump said during his address to a joint session of Congress. “Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is on his way here now to face the swift sword of American justice.”

The attack, which occurred during the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in August 2021, claimed the lives of 13 American service members and approximately 170 Afghan civilians.

“We extend our gratitude to the government of Pakistan for their partnership in bringing Muhammad Sharifullah to justice,” remarked Tammy Bruce. “We have a common interest, obviously, in fighting terrorism. The arrest of this terrorist also illustrates that US-Pakistan cooperation on counterterrorism remains vitally important.”