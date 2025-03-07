web analytics
22.9 C
Karachi
Friday, March 7, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

US, Pakistan have common interest in fighting terrorism: State Department

Jahanzaib Ali
By Jahanzaib Ali
|

TOP NEWS

Jahanzaib Ali
Jahanzaib Ali
The writer is a Washington-based journalist and author. He has been covering international politics and foreign policy for the last 15 years. He can be reached at [email protected] and tweets@JazzyARY.

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan for arresting and extraditing a terrorist responsible for killing 13 American soldiers in Afghanistan.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, in her maiden press conference, noted that the US and Pakistan share common interests in fighting terrorism.

President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government for its assistance in capturing a key terrorist linked to the 2021 Kabul airport bombing.

“Three and a half years ago, a [Daesh] terrorist killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate bombing,” Trump said during his address to a joint session of Congress. “Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is on his way here now to face the swift sword of American justice.”

The attack, which occurred during the chaotic withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in August 2021, claimed the lives of 13 American service members and approximately 170 Afghan civilians.

“We extend our gratitude to the government of Pakistan for their partnership in bringing Muhammad Sharifullah to justice,” remarked Tammy Bruce. “We have a common interest, obviously, in fighting terrorism. The arrest of this terrorist also illustrates that US-Pakistan cooperation on counterterrorism remains vitally important.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.