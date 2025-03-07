Varun Dhawan humorously takes credit for Travis Head’s wicket

In a lighthearted exchange on social media, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan humorously took credit for the dismissal of Australian batsman Travis Head during the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final between India and Australia.

The match, held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, saw India beating Australia by four wickets and securing a place in the final scheduled for March 9 at the same venue. After being put in to bat, Australia posted a challenging total of 264 runs. However, India’s batting lineup, led by the in-form Virat Kohli, successfully chased down the target to seal the win.

Travis Head, Australia’s opener, posed a significant threat to India, as he got off to a flying start and hammered two sixes and five fours before being dismissed. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy ensured Travis Head didn’t become a major problem.

Read More: India thrash Australia to claim spot in Champions Trophy final

Chakravarthy bowled a cunning delivery that led to Head playing a mistimed lofted shot, resulting in his dismissal at long-off. Head managed to score 39 runs off just 33 deliveries.

After the dismissal, the confusion on social media arose when fans mistakenly congratulated Varun Dhawan on his Instagram, thinking he was the Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Excited fans flooded Varun Dhawan’s Instagram, congratulating him on the crucial wicket.

Varun Dhawan playfully went along with the mistake, responding with a witty remark that added to the amusement.