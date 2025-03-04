Australia win toss, elect to bat first in Champions Trophy semi-final

DUBAI: Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the first semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025 on Tuesday.

Australia have brought in Cooper Connolly for Matt Short and Tanveer Sangha replaced Spencer Johnson.

India remain unchanged from their Playing XI for their last group-stage game against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Mohammed Shami.

Australia Playing XI: Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Tanveer Sangha.

India have topped Group A after winning three games in the group stage. Australia, on the other hand, won a game while two of their Champions Trophy 2025 matches were washed out.

Ahead of the game, Australia captain Steve Smith said that he expected the Dubai pitch to offer spin to the bowlers.

“The game’s probably won and lost how we play this spin, particularly in the middle overs, the way we get through there. It’s going to be a challenge. I think that there’s going to be some spin by the looks of it, looking at the surface,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

It is to be noted here that the second semi-final of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 between New Zealand and South Africa is scheduled for March 5 in Lahore.

The winners of these two matches will meet in the final on Sunday, March 9, with the venue yet to be confirmed.