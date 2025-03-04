PCB announces free Iftar for fans during semi-final of CT 2025

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that fans attending the semi-final match of Champions Trophy 2025 between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on March 5, will receive free Iftar.

According to the PCB, spectators can present their match ticket to receive an Iftar box containing dates, juice, and a mini pizza. Additionally, food stalls inside the stadium will remain open for fans to purchase other snacks and beverages.

This initiative aims to enhance the match-day experience during Ramadan, ensuring that spectators can break their fast comfortably while enjoying the high-stakes game of Champions Trophy 2025.

With the match set to begin at 2 PM and Iftar scheduled for 6:05 PM, PCB’s initiative is a commendable effort to enhance the match day experience, making it not just about cricket but also about community and togetherness during the holy month.

Read more: Australia win toss, elect to bat first in Champions Trophy semi-final

It’s worth noting that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 edition marks return after an eight-year break, with the last tournament being held in 2017, where Pakistan defeated their arch-rivals India in the final.

The eight-team tournament will feature 15 matches over 19 days, taking place in Pakistan and Dubai.

The teams are divided into two groups for the initial stage. Each team will play three group-stage matches, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.