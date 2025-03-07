Matt Henry: NZ pacer doubtful for Champions Trophy 2025 final

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry could miss the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final due to a shoulder injury sustained during the semi-final against South Africa in Lahore.

Henry, currently the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, injured his shoulder while taking the catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen. Though he later returned to bowl two overs and was seen diving in the field, concerns remain over his fitness.

New Zealand’s head coach Gary Stead provided an update, stating that Matt Henry’s status remains “unknown” just 48 hours before the final.

“I guess the positive thing from our perspective is he got back out there to bowl,” Stead said. “We’ve had some scans and stuff done on him, and we’re going to give him every chance to be playing in this match. [But it’s] still a little bit unknown at this stage.”

Read more: New Zealand feel ‘lucky’ in Lahore

Matt Henry has been instrumental in New Zealand’s campaign, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 16.70, including a five-wicket haul against India—their opponents in the final.

If Henry is unavailable, Jacob Duffy, the right-arm seamer, is the likely replacement. Duffy has not played in the tournament so far but featured in a pre-tournament match against Pakistan, where he took 1 for 48 in seven overs.

The Champions Trophy 2025 final between New Zealand and India is set to take place on Sunday in Dubai.