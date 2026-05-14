The Academy of Country Music has unveiled a star-studded list of presenters for the upcoming 2026 ACM Awards, featuring a mix of country icons, rising stars, and entertainment personalities.

Among those announced are Keith Urban, Lauren Alaina, and Shaboozey, alongside Andrew Whitworth, Ashley McBryde, Carl Edwards, Corey LaJoie, Michael Bublé, Ryan Fitzpatrick, The War and Treaty, and TJ Osborne.

The 2026 ACM Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 17, and will stream live on Prime Video. The ceremony will also be available on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and through the Amazon Music app.

Country music legend Shania Twain will host the event for the first time. In a statement, she said she is thrilled to take on hosting duties in Las Vegas, calling it a place that feels like home. She added that she is excited to celebrate the biggest night in country music and highlight the strong presence of women among this year’s nominees.

This year’s nominations are led by Megan Moroney with nine nods, followed by Miranda Lambert with eight. Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson each received seven nominations, while Chris Stapleton earned six, Zach Top received five, and Cody Johnson secured four.

The night will also feature major performances, including world premieres and highly anticipated live sets. Lainey Wilson is set to debut her song “Can’t Sit Still,” while Riley Green will perform “Change My Mind.” Kacey Musgraves is also scheduled to perform a new track from her upcoming album Middle of Nowhere.

Additional performers include Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Jordan Davis, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, and several other prominent acts.