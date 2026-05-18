The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards went live on Prime Video and Amazon Music from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, hosted by Shania Twain, who is hosting the music’s biggest night.

Megan Moroney led this year’s nominations with nine, while Miranda Lambert received seven. Other leading nominees included Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, and Cody Johnson.

The complete list of winners is listed below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson— WINNER

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ella Langley — WINNER

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson — WINNER

GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Red Clay Strays — WINNER

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn – WINNER

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Avery Anna — WINNER

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tucker Wetmore — WINNER

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum — WINNER

SONG OF THE YEAR

Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley — WINNER

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley — WINNER

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR