2026 ACM Awards Winners: Cody Johnson, Ella Langley dominate country music’s night
- By Sarah Brohi -
- May 18, 2026
AAResize
The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards went live on Prime Video and Amazon Music from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, hosted by Shania Twain, who is hosting the music’s biggest night.
Megan Moroney led this year’s nominations with nine, while Miranda Lambert received seven. Other leading nominees included Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Zach Top, and Cody Johnson.
The complete list of winners is listed below:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Cody Johnson— WINNER
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Ella Langley — WINNER
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Cody Johnson — WINNER
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- The Red Clay Strays — WINNER
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brooks & Dunn – WINNER
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Avery Anna — WINNER
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Tucker Wetmore — WINNER
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum — WINNER
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley — WINNER
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
- Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley — WINNER
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
- Jessie Jo Dillon — WINNER