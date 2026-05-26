BTS has once again proved that their global popularity remains stronger than ever. The group won Artist of the Year at the 2026 American Music Awards despite currently being on hiatus.

The K-pop superstars took home the fan-voted honor during Monday night’s AMAs ceremony, marking their second win in the category after previously claiming the title in 2021 before the group paused activities for mandatory military service.

The 52nd annual American Music Awards also celebrated several breakouts acts and viral hits, with Katseye winning New Artist of the Year following a massive rise in popularity fueled by their dedicated fanbase.

Singer Sombr also emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners. After performing during the show, the artist picked up awards for Best Rock/Alternative Song for “Back to Friends” and Best Rock/Alternative Album for I Barely Know Her. Sombr additionally earned the Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist award off-air.

Meanwhile, the animated sensation “KPop Demon Hunters” scored major recognition at the ceremony as the hit track “Golden,” performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami, won Song of the Year.

Although Taylor Swift entered the awards show as the most-nominated artist with eight nods, the pop superstar did not take home any trophies during the evening. However, Taylor Swift still holds the all-time AMA record with 40 career wins.