2026 American Music Awards: BTS sweeps with huge victory

The 2026 American Music Awards were full of surprises and major comebacks. The beloved South Korean boy band returned to one of the three major U.S. pop music shows with top recognition.

On Monday, May 25th, the highly-awaited awards gala took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift, who was the most-nominated musician of the night, skipped the ceremony as she might be busy preparing for her high-profile wedding alongside her fiancée, Travis Kelce, as the marriage might take place in the first week of June.

The 52nd American Music Awards, hosted by Queen Latifah, in which BTS, Sombr and Katseye led the star-studded event by scoring big.

Following is the complete list of winners: