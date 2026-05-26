2026 American Music Awards: BTS sweeps with huge victory
- By Sarah Brohi -
- May 26, 2026
AAResize
The 2026 American Music Awards were full of surprises and major comebacks. The beloved South Korean boy band returned to one of the three major U.S. pop music shows with top recognition.
On Monday, May 25th, the highly-awaited awards gala took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Taylor Swift, who was the most-nominated musician of the night, skipped the ceremony as she might be busy preparing for her high-profile wedding alongside her fiancée, Travis Kelce, as the marriage might take place in the first week of June.
The 52nd American Music Awards, hosted by Queen Latifah, in which BTS, Sombr and Katseye led the star-studded event by scoring big.
Following is the complete list of winners:
- Artist of the Year: BTS
- New Artist of the Year: KATSEYE
- Album of the Year: Man’s Best Friend ( Sabrina Carpenter )
- Song of the Year: “Golden” HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
- Collaboration of the Year: “Stateside” (PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson)
- Social Song of the Year: “CHANEL” (Tyla)
- Best Music Video: “Gnarly” (KATSEYE)
- Best Soundtrack: KPop Demon Hunters (Various Artists)
- Tour of the Year: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour (Shakira)
- Breakout Tour: American Heart World Tour ( Benson Boone )
- Breakthrough Album of the Year: Midnight Sun (Zara Larsson) , “Rock That Body” (Black Eyed Peas)
- Best Vocal Performance: “Golden” (HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami) )
- Song of the Summer: “SWIM” (BTS)
- Best Male Pop Artist: Justin Bieber
- Best Female Pop Artist: Sabrina Carpenter
- Breakthrough Pop Artist: KATSEYE
- Best Pop Song: “Golden” ( HUNTR/X (EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami))
- Best Pop Album: Man’s Best Friend (Sabrina Carpenter)
- Best Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
- Best Female Country Artist: Ella Langley
- Best Country Duo or Group: Zac Brown Band
- Breakthrough Country Artist: Sam Barber
- Best Country Song: “Choosin’ Texas” (Ella Langley)
- Best Country Album: Cloud 9 (Megan Moroney)
- Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar
- Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B
- Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist: Monaleo
- Best Hip-Hop Song: “ErrTime” (Cardi B)
- Best Hip-Hop Album: AM I THE DRAMA? (Cardi B)
- Best R&B Artist: Bruno Mars
- Best Female R&B Artist: SZA
- Breakthrough R&B Artist: Leon Thomas
- Best R&B Song: “I Just Might” (Bruno Mars)
- Best R&B Album: The Romantic (Bruno Mars )
- Best Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
- Best Female Latin Artist: Shakira
- Best Latin Duo or Group: Fuerza Regida
- Breakthrough Latin Artist: Kapo
- Best Latin Song: “NUEVAYoL” (Bad Bunny)
- Best Latin Album: Tropicoqueta (KAROL G)
- Best Rock/Alternative Artist: Twenty One Pilots
- Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist: Sombr
- Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Song: “back to friends” (sombr )
- Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Album: I Barely Know Her (sombr )
- Best Dance/Electronic Artist: David Guetta
- Best Male K-Pop Artist: BTS
- Best Female K-Pop Artist: TWICE
- Best Afrobeats Artist: Tyla
- Best Americana/Folk Artist: Noah Kahan