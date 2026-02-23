2026 BAFTA Awards: Vera Wang appears in bold look

Vera Wang appeared in a bold new look on the 2026 BAFTA Awards red carpet.

On February 22, Sunday, the fashion designer Vera Wang stepped out with a new hairstyle at the star-studded ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Wang could be seen rocking a platinum blonde look with dark roots, a major departure from her look on February 21, Saturday, when she could be seen sporting long brown locks at the BAFTA Film Awards Nominees’ Party.

The designer’s outfit by her eponymous brand included a white floor-length ruched dress, accented with long black puffed sleeves. She paired the gown with black cat-eye sunglasses.

As for the BAFTA Nominees’ Party, Wang also made a statement in a black skin-baring bandeau top, along with elbow-length black leather gloves and a fitted skirt. She accessorised with a black oversized hat and a fur wrap. The mother of the two is well known for making bold statements with her style on the red carpet.

In last year’s BAFTA Awards, she wore a black upside-down bandeau top and a high-waisted black-and-white colour block skirt with a structured peplum detail at the waist. The skirt cascaded into delicate pleats and featured a short train.

She also debuted a new hairstyle at the time, a blunt brunette lob that just barely grazed her shoulders.

“B is for BAFTA THE BIG DAY… Here we go… good luck and congratulations to all the talented NOMINEES. XXV,” Wang wrote in the caption of an Instagram post showing off the look.

She added black sunglasses and an oversized leather jacket. In another Instagram post, she wrote, “WHEN IT’S LITERALLY 30 degrees Fahrenheit………. OUTERWEAR is a REQUIREMENT! So….……..a HEAVY LEATHER MOMENT!”

The bridal designer told PEOPLE ahead of her milestone 75th birthday in June 2024 that it was “a lot of pressure”.

“Birthday plans are up in the air. I mean, 75 is a lot of pressure,” Wang shared backstage at the Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala on April 8.

She continued, “I think maybe a little bit like Warren Buffett or Queen Elizabeth. I’m just going to keep prodding on because I feel as though I’m able to do my best work more and more. I’m really trying to respect that in me, that voice in me, that I feel very happy to be creating. That’s what it’s all about, really”.