Kehlani revealed at the 2026 BET Awards that she had bid farewell to Folded. Jamie Foxx also showed up alongside his daughter; it turned out he was actually introducing Kehlani’s highly anticipated performance of her Grammy-winning song “Awards Folded.”

During his interview with Billboard, Kehlani mentioned that she is bidding farewell to Folded. She explained, “This is my final farewell to Folded performance. It’s not like I’m never singing the song again, but this is my last hoorah big ‘Folded’ moment, and then we need to sing a new song.”

Backed by a full orchestra with Jamie remaining on the piano and Anelise on guitar, there was a dreamy, ethereal nature about this rendition of “Folded.” Viewers probably have the harpist to thank, considering they gave the record a Minnie Riperton “Loving You” flare.

In addition to the lack of a big dance number, it also seemed that some lyrics were added or changed. During the bridge/outro, Kehlani cooed, “If I’m good enough/ I’m good enough for you/ You can decide if I’m good enough for you.” That subtle change gave a new layer of vulnerability to the indelible hit.

Funny enough, Folded was “the most accidental thing ever.” She was supposed to record a summertime smash and wound up making history. See the full performance above.

Since the June 2025 release, the songbird’s breakout hit has been heard by the masses and performed on every major stage. This time, however, Kehlani gives the record new life like a phoenix rising from the ashes while also saying goodbye to it. Earlier in the evening, Kehlani told Billboard that she’s bidding farewell