2026 ESPY Awards winners: Full list of everyone who won tonight

The annual event to celebrate top athletic achievement, the ESPY 2026 red carpet, took place on Wednesday. The event brings together fan favorites from the sports industry and stars.

This year’s star-studded event was held in New York City at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, hosted by Comedian Marcello Hernàndez.

Along with the Savannah Bananas opening the show, the 2026 ESPYS featured music from DJ Premier and performances by New York hip-hop legends Ghostface Killah, Slick Rick and De La Soul as athletes and celebrities gathered to celebrate the year’s biggest moments in sports.

Honorees for the 2026 ESPYS included former NBA player Jason Collins with the posthumous Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, former MLB pitcher Jim Abbott with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan with the Pat Tillman Award for Service. But before the first award was handed out, stars made their statements on the red carpet.