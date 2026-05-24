2026 F1 Canadian GP Predictions: Can George Russell Halt Kimi Antonelli’s Winning Run in Montreal?

The F1 circus rolls into Montreal for the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix, and after a dramatic sprint weekend, all eyes are on whether George Russell can stop his teenage teammate Kimi Antonelli’s three-race winning streak at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Mercedes Holds the Edge, But It’s Tight

Mercedes locked out the front row for Saturday’s sprint, with Russell taking pole by 0.068s over Antonelli. The result confirmed that the Silver Arrows’ Montreal upgrade package is working.

The W17 brought a new front wing, revised brake ducts, an updated floor, and a lighter gearbox, and it showed in practice and qualifying.

Russell has a strong record in Canada, winning from pole here last year and stopping Max Verstappen’s three-year Montreal streak.

Sportskeeda’s prediction backs him to do it again, calling him the “smartest” pick if conditions get tricky. With rain in the forecast, strategy and calm decision-making could matter more than outright pace.

Antonelli’s Momentum vs. Russell’s Home Advantage

Antonelli arrives in Montreal leading the championship by 20 points after three straight wins, including a historic run of three poles converted into victories.

The 18-year-old topped Friday practice and starts second for the sprint, and he’s been the fastest package at times this weekend.

But Montreal has been Russell’s playground. He took pole for the main race in each of the last two seasons and won here in 2025. The track’s long straights and heavy braking zones suit Mercedes’ current strengths, and Russell will be desperate to close the gap in the title fight.

McLaren, Red Bull, and Ferrari in the Mix

McLaren locked out the second row for the sprint with Lando Norris third and Oscar Piastri fourth, though both were over 0.3s off Russell’s time. Norris won the sprint in Miami and looked strong there, making McLaren a real threat if conditions mix things up.

Red Bull showed encouraging pace in Miami after upgrades, with Max Verstappen finishing seventh in sprint qualifying.

Ferrari had good pace earlier in Miami but struggled on Sunday, with Lewis Hamilton sixth and Charles Leclerc eighth after a penalty. Both teams brought updates to Canada, so the order could shift again.

Key Storylines for Sunday

Mercedes vs. Mercedes: The intra-team battle is the main talking point. Antonelli has momentum, but Russell has Montreal pedigree. Whoever wins here could swing the championship narrative. Weather Wildcard: Rain is forecast, and Montreal’s track can punish mistakes. Energy management will also be trickier, with the FIA lowering the recharge limit to 6MJ for qualifying. Midfield Shake-Up: Williams looked strong in Miami with a double points finish, while Haas and Racing Bulls had a tougher weekend. Updates this weekend could reshuffle the midfield order.

The Canadian GP starts Sunday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, and with the championship battle tightening, this could be the race that sets the tone for the summer stretch.