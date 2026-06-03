BTS, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg and Benson Boone are all set to lighten up 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival!

On Tuesday, June 2, the annual festival announced its full lineup with a mix of global superstars and genre-spanning performers set to take the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 18 and 19.

In addition to BTS, Cardi B, Snoop Dogg and Benson Boone, the lineup also includes Goo Goo Dolls, Kenny Chesney, Lainey Wilson, Major Lazer, Muse, Snoop Dogg, Weezer and Zara Larsson. Additional artists are expected to be announced closer to the event.

The festival will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest, continuing his long-running role as the face of the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Fans who cannot attend in person will still be able to watch the performances live on iHeartRadio stations nationwide or stream every performance on Disney+ and Hulu.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival has built a reputation for bringing together artists across pop, hip-hop, country and rock.

Last year’s festival headliners included Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, LL COOL J, Maroon 5, Tate McRae, Ed Sheeran, GloRilla, John Fogerty, Mariah Carey, the Offspring, Tim McGraw and more.